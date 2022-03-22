DELTA 2023: I’ll address housing deficit, high rent with 40,000 houses – Nnana, gov aspirant





By Clifford Ndujihe

DELTA State Governorship Aspirant, Mr Francis Onyemaechi Nnana, has promised to tackle the problem of rising house rents in the major cities of the state by addressing housing deficit.

Nnana, 34, a political scientist and business man, who is aspiring to govern the state on the platform of the Boot Party, BP, said with prudent management of resources and prioritisation of projects, he would meet the dream of Deltans.

In a chat with Vanguard, he said: “It is the dream of every Deltan to live in decent homes; to have equal access to jobs and other economic means. It is the dream of every Deltan to have transformational learning conditions and to live in an aura of peace. Unfortunately, for more than two decades, we have had certain oligarchs, cabal if like, undermine the institution of governance in the state in order to amass wealth illegitimately and to hold onto power at all cost.

READ ALSO: Delta 2023: Zoning or no zoning, Ijaw due to govern…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper