I vowed to share profits from Tunnel End Group with the society — Nwafor





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Engineer Enyinnaya Nwafor is an investor and a philanthropist who has veered into politics and prefers to call himself an accidental politician.

He is the founder of Tunnel End Investment LTD, a conglomerate with interests in real estate, furniture, agriculture, production, construction and hospitality. In this interview, he explains why he vowed to share profit from Tunnel End Group with the society. He also speaks on Entrepreneurship and business development.

Excerpts:

May we know you?

My name is Enyinnaya Nwafor from Mbutu Umuojima Ogbu Village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State. I grew up in Aba where I had my primary and secondary education. My stint at the Seminary school was intentional, it was to expose me to life in its purest form devoid of hypocrisy and pretence.

My age long ambition was to be an Engineer. Engineering because I knew early enough that Engineers are meticulous, pay attention to details, are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper