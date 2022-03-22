If politicians offer money for votes, I'll collect but...– Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus 





By David Royal

Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus, has said that if any Nigerian politician offers her money to vote for him or her in the 2023 general elections, she will gladly collect the money but that won’t stop her from voting for the right person that deserves her vote.

The Nollywood star who made this known in an Instagram post she shared on Monday, advised against rejecting gifts and money from politicians, describing the incentives as ‘national cake’.

She said “If any Politician gives me money to vote for him/her…. I will gladly collect the money… Na my money… Especially the ones wey don rule before…. But I go use my head vote. Don’t reject their money or gifts, #nationalcake,” the actress wrote.

Reacting to the statement, fellow actress Chioma Ifemeludike took to her Instagram page to throw shades at her colleague, berating her over the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper