I’m loyal to party, Buhari — APC National Women Leader aspirant, Betta Edu tells party faithful





.

…. Why I supported ENDSARS, not violence

By Funmi Ajumobi

National Women Leader aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Betta Edu ahead of the party’s Saturday National Convention, has reiterated and affirmed her loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, the party and all members of the APC, saying that her loyalty is complete and total.

In an emotional statement released on Tuesday in Abuja titled: Let’s Move Forward and Unite Round Our Shared Objectives as Progressives”, Edu expressed confidence in her ability to rally women’s votes and Mobilise their support across the country.

The statement reads in part: ‘My loyalty to the All Progressives Congress and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is complete and total.

“I am one of you, and I seek to lead our women because I believe in my ability to rally women’s votes and mobilize their support across the country based on well-developed policies and strategies to facilitate their membership…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper