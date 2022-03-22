Insecurity: Nigeria must change tactics to win war against terrorism — Gen Useni warns





…says the presidential candidate should be chosen based on merit, not zoning

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and elder statesman, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni, has warned that the nation’s military must change tactics in its fight against terrorists and bandits in order to triumph over the twin evil and the general wave of insecurity ravaging the country.

Gen. Useni, who has served Nigeria in various capacities including the Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army and a Senator representing Plateau Central, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the military must put the right calibre of persons into requisite positions to be able to challenge the forces contending with the nation’s security.

Besides, Gen. Useni recommended that the high level of discipline that made the Nigerian army to highly successful in national and international engagements should be revived and maintained in order to provide the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper