Nigeria vs Ghana: Black Stars unveil squad for Super Eagles





By Emmanuel Okogba

Ghana has finally unveiled a list of 27 players who would prosecute the two-legged World Cup play-offs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria this Friday and next Tuesday.

The unveiling of the list comes after mixed reactions trailed the delay, with some Ghanians suggesting it was part of their tactics to keep the technical team of the Super Eagles in the dark, and to hopefully spring a surprise on matchday.

However, the unveiling of the list has now put to bed that assumption. Notable absentee on the list is Captain Andre Ayew who is serving a suspension from this year’s AFCON. He got red carded in the last group game where they lost to debutants Comoros.

His brother and Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew is also part of the squad even as he has now tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper