Reconciliation flop claim: APC lambasts Goje





•Says he’s looking for excuse to leave



By Soni Daniel

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Gombe State, has expressed dismay over what it described as a clear volte-face by Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje on the reconciliation between him and Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya spearheaded by the party’s national leadership.

Recall that Goje had on Sunday claimed that the reconciliation moves spearheaded by the leadership of the party to unite the various factions in the state had stalled and that nobody should blame him for whatever misfortunate that could befall the party in the next election if the cracks were not mended at once.

But the APC in Gombe State, yesterday, countered the former governor, saying that he was simply looking for an excuse to leave the party and join the opposition party, saying that the peace deal had been implemented accordingly.

The party in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Moses Kyari, and made available…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper