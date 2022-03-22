Reps to power minister: Don’t come to us with tutorials, essays, give us light





…say President must hear it

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Power, yesterday, chided the Minister of Power, Abubarkar Aliyu for coming to read speeches to them whereas they needed answers and solutions to the current blackout in Nigeria.

The lawmakers had invited the Minister to explain the current situation to them.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Magaji Aliyu had in his opening remarks at the committee told the Minister that Nigerians were worried as the unhealthy situation development had affected businesses.

He said: “It may be recalled that Nigerians whom we represent experience one of the worst moment of electricity supply across the country. This development has caused variety of problems affecting peoples’ welfare which makes social living condition very uncomfortable.

“It has caused collapse of small businesses whose operations depend on stable…





