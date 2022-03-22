Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022: The law and politics





By SOLA EBISENI

WHEN in December last year, the President withheld his assent to the Bill amending the Electoral Act in his opposition to clause 84 (2) wherein the National Assembly sought by legislation that only by direct primary shall any political party determine its candidate for election, we queued behind him in a piece titled “Much Ado About Primaries”.

So, published on December 29, 2021 that “political parties should be allowed to freely exercise the right of choice in deciding which of direct or indirect primary to adopt in the conduct of their primary elections as their respective realities may permit”.

The NASS members invariably surrendered and painfully deleted that most undemocratic section, not because of any altruistic consideration in so doing but only that it was impossible for them to muster the required two-thirds majority of members to override the President’s vote.

Having successfully set the public against the President for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper