Women, most vulnerable victims of climate change — MOUAU VC’s wife

…Seeks an end to bias against women

By Steve Oko

Women have been identified as the most vulnerable victims of climate change.

Dr Mrs Nkechinyere Iwe, the wife of the Vice-Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, who stated this Tuesday, at the university’s International Women’s Day celebration, bemoaned the fate of women in their bid to fend for their families.

” Women are the most vulnerable to the climate crisis on natural resources caused by global warming in the process of fulfilling their vital role of sourcing, producing and providing food and water for their families”, Mrs Iwe lamented.

She said that women deserve commendation and continued celebration for their tremendous contribution to society, adding that women are making the world a better place with their infinite strength.

Given the theme of this year’s celebration as ” Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow: Break the Bias”, Dr…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper