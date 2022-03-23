2022 World Water Day: WaterAid, Britain survey reveals enough groundwater in Africa





…as report debunks myth of Africa’s running out of water

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Water Day, WaterAid and the British Geological Survey, BGS, Tuesday, revealed in a survey that most African countries have enough groundwater to tackle drought in five and 50 years to come.

This was contained in a statement issued by WaterAid Nigeria, and reads in part, “WaterAid and BGS produced a series of maps which chart current access to drinking water across Africa and drought resilience based on potential useable groundwater at national level.

African Ministers’ Council on water set to formulate post-2025 Africa water vision

“It reveals: Most countries in Africa have sufficient groundwater for people to not only survive but thrive – in some cases for more than 50 years; This includes Ethiopia and Madagascar – where only around half the population have clean water close to home – and large parts of Mali,…





