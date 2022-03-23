2023: PDP zoning committee for inauguration Thursday





By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of May 28 Presidential convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; a 37-member zoning committee set up at the end of its 95th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting will be inaugurated Thursday.

The committee is expected to recommend to the party whether zoning would help it return to power at the centre in 2023 or not.

Appointed to serve in the committee are Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, former Adamawa state governor, Boni Haruna and chairman PDP disciplinary committee, Chief Tom Ikimi (Edo state).

Others are Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia), Emmanuel Ibokessien (Akwa Ibom), Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu (Anambra), Abdul Ahmed Ningi (Bauchi) and Boyelayefa Debekeme who represents Bayelsa state.

Others include Sanusi Daggash (Borno), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Ndudi Elumelu (Delta),

Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu (Ebonyi), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Mohammed Abdulrahman…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper