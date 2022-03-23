Apapa gridlock: Motorists groan as Lagos govt calls for calm





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, urged motorists to be calm and understanding over the current gridlock along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, attributing it on the current road rehabilitation.

The situation worsened, yesterday, as tankers and articulated vehicles parked indiscriminately along the route.

As a result of the gridlock, impatient motorists resorted to driving against traffic, otherwise known as ‘one-way’.

Also, commuters alighted from commercial buses held up in the chaotic traffic and trekked long distances to their various destinations.

Similarly, truck drivers flouted the order against indiscriminate parking on roads, as they lined up on the Mile 2-Otto Wharf axis, causing congestion.

Other motorists were held in traffic for hours between Sanya to Otto Wharf, also along the axis.

Commercial motorcyclists, otherwise called, Okada riders took advantage of the situation to make brisk business as they increased…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper