Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu and the problem with zoning





Ekweremadu

By FELIX OGUEJIOFOR ABUGU

DISTINGUISHED Senator Ike Ekweremadu has a right to aspire to be governor of Enugu State – no doubt about that. It is his inalienable and democratic right to so aspire as it is, indeed, that of any other Nigerian or, for that matter, any Enugu State indigene.

A legal and legislative heavyweight, the distinguished Senator knows, as we all do actually, that not even the National Assembly can legislate against legitimate ambitions. NASS certainly can’t legislate against any Nigerian aspiring to be governor or president, zoning or not.

So, there is ordinarily nothing wrong with Senator Ekweremadu’s decision to throw his hat in the ring and run for governor of Enugu State come 2023.What is wrong, in my view, is his attempt to discredit the existing leadership recruitment process in Enugu as a means of driving his own ambition.

There is something inelegant about his disavowal of zoning, for instance. I think it is wrong for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper