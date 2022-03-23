Excitement as Glo unveils 10% bonus airtime on E-Top up





A special 10% bonus airtime has been unveiled by national telecommunications company, Globacom on recharges made on the network through E-Top up channels.

“This tantalising offer is in line with our commitment to offer unlimited opportunities to Nigerians. We firmly believe it will enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers as we give them up to 10% more airtime to make unlimited call. Furthermore, the bonus can be used to call other networks”, the company said in a press statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Globacom, up to 10% Bonus Airtime will instantly be credited to customers after each of their recharges on Glo café, *777#, *805#, Bank, as well as on USSD Codes, eCommerce & Mobile Apps, Internet Banking, ATMs, Gloworld outlets, Glo E-Top Up Retailers, and POS.

The company explained that customers can top up their Glo lines, as well as that of friends and associates with values…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper