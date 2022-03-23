Financing of public healthcare: USAID advocates quality service delivery in Ebonyi





.

…selects 7 LGAs to strengthen their health facilities

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A United States Agency for International Development (USAID) State2State, yesterday called on government authorities and other relevant stakeholders to wake up to their responsibility of ensuring accountability and improved financing for primary health care service delivery in the state.

The United States Agency stated this during a one-day interface meeting of the Agency on Partnership for Accountability and Improved Primary Healthcare Financing project with the relevant stakeholders at San Diego Hotel Mile 50, Abakalikii.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Women Children’s Health and Community Development (WOCHAD) Initiative, Mrs Maria Orji, said the Agency has selected seven Local Government Areas in Ebonyi State to strengthen their health facilities in the hinterlands, for the benefit of the people.

According to her, the seven selected LGAs in Ebonyi State for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper