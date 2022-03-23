Hearing centre urges governments, entertainment venues to promote safe listening





… Says over1b young people are at risk of permanent hearing loss

By Chioma Obinna

The Chief Executive Officer of the International Hearing Centre Nigeria Limited, Dr. Irene Okeke-Igbokwe has called on governments, entertainment venues as well as Civil Society groups to raise awareness, and implement evidence-based standards that promote safe listening.

Okeke-Igbokwe who is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology and Academy of Doctors of Audiology and presently the President of the Nigerian Audiology Association, NAA, made the call recently while addressing participants who were receiving free hearing screening and free health care counselling at the centres across Nigeria to mark the 2022 World Hearing Day.

World Hearing Day is an annual awareness day every March 3 that the World Health Organization (WHO) created to promote hearing health globally. The theme for this year’s World Hearing Day is: “To hear for life, listen with care”.

