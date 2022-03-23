Hushpuppi: Court shifts hearing on Abba Kyari’s extradition to US till April 27





Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, deferred hearing on the application seeking to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari to the United States of America, USA, to face trial over his alleged involvement with a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, till April 27.

Kyari is wanted in the U.S. to stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

A grand jury had on April 29, 2021, filed an indictment against him with the approval of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, after which a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The application for his extradition was brought before the court by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Malami said the extradition application was based on a request by the Diplomatic Representative of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper