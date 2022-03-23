Nigeria can adopt Edo govt’s interventions to stem slide — Obaseki





Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said Nigeria can adopt the novel interventions and radical changes implemented in the state in tackling the myriad of challenges and stem the country’s current slide to economic and socio-political crisis.

The governor said, yesterday, while delivering the 2022 Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Distinguished Lecture Series entitled, “Making Politics Work for Citizens, Governance and Development: The Edo State Experience,” at the institute, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said: “We should also reflect on why we the political actors particularly those of us who are the political elite, who have the responsibility not only to institutionalise the democratic process but also to develop a political culture, which should foster and enhance development, have so far failed to do so.”

He noted that although politics and democracy have not dealt favourably…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper