No election ‘ll hold in Warri, since INEC refuses to obey court judgment – INYC





The Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC has said that since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has failed to honour the court judgment delivered in Benin, Edo State, they will disrupt the 2023 election in Warri South Local Government Area of the State.

INYC, President Mr. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro yesterday during a protest in Abuja at the Unity Fountain made the disclosure while demanding that the INEC leadership must address them within three days or they will continue to occupy the venue until They are attended to.

According to him, as of 1999, Warri South had 10 electoral wards shared between Itsekiri people and other ethnic groups that make up the local government, but INEC ‘mischievously’ merged some of the wards dominated by Itsekiri and divided those of the non-Itsekiri to increase the number to 12 electoral wards so as to give the other groups undue political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper