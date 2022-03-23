Police shielding ‘killer-cop’ from prosecution —Osun monarch





.

Demands justice for cousin’s murder

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Aragbiji of Iragbiji, in Osun state, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Olabomi on Wednesday alleged the Nigeria Police Force of shielding one of its operatives from prosecution over the murder of Saheed Olabomi.

Olabomi, a cousin of the monarch was allegedly killed by one Sergeant Adamu Garuba in gridlock at the Oke-Oniti area in Osogbo on July 27, 2021, around 5 pm which resulted in a riot in the state capital.

Oba Olabomi, who spoke with journalists on behalf of the family at his palace in Iragbiji, said, despite the report of autopsy that the deceased died as a result of a bullet wound on his head, the police have refused to make the said operative and his cohorts available in court for trial.

The monarch adds, “Since the incidence, the Nigeria Police Osun State Command led by Mr Olawale Olokode the Commandant Mopol 39 Mr Sebastian Moorkwap whose Aides are the person who committed the act and especially the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper