2023: Nigerians are tired of APC, PDP misrule, says Olayinka

By Luminous Jannamike

Ahead of the 2023, general election, the newly elected Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Ekiti State Hon. Olayinka Dada has issued quit notices to the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party, saying Nigerians are tired of their misrule.

He made the remarks at the end of the successful ward, Local Government and state congresses conducted nationwide between 15th-21st of March 2022.

Dada described the exercise as smooth, timely and reflective of the desire of Nigerians to reject the two political parties, and chart a new direction.

At the end of the State Congress held at Hassanat Event Centre, Ado-Ekiti, Hon. Olayinka Dada while addressing the media was quoted as saying “As you can see, Nigerians in all corners of the nation embraced a new beginning with their huge participation at the NNPP congresses because they are tired of the lies and corrupt nature of the characters in the two dominant political parties,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper