APC haunted by its failures, PDP replies Femi Adesina





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, was unconcerned about the suffering and agony of Nigerians.

The opposition party was reacting to a recent statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina had in the statement, Tuesday, said the PDP was seeking to destabilise Nigeria by threatening the country with comments that promote anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness.

PDP had on Monday, warned that Nigeria’s situation was getting to a boiling point and could trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

But in a statement yesterday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said the ruling party was “frustrated and haunted” by its failures in governance.

Ologunagba, who noted that APC was running from its shadows and haunted by their failures in governance, said: “PDP’s position is predicated on the outburst by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper