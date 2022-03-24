Court acquits wife accused of killing husband





.

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has discharged and acquitted a housewife, Mary Alilu, who was accused of murdering her husband, Kingsley Perewe, by cutting his neck and head.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay freed the housewife who had to spend over four years in detention of the one-count charge of murder in suit number LD/5944C/17.

The Lagos State Government arraigned Alilu for the alleged offence on November 12, 2018.

The prosecutors Adeshola Adekunle-Bello and Titi Olanrewaju-Daud, during arraignment, said that the defendant was believed to have killed Perewe “by cutting him on his neck and head with a knife” on or about January 27, 2017, at about 11:40 pm at 111, Abukuru Street, Ajegunle, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence is punishable by Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Also Read:

2 killed, others injured as Operation Burst, youth clash in Oyo

Alilu pleaded not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper