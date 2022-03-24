Destabilisation plot: Leave DGSS alone; tell your govs to perform — SNM tells Middle Belt youths Forum





.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Save Nigeria Movement, a non-governmental organisation has warned Middlebelt Youth Forum to stop criticising the work of the Department of State Services and press for good governance in their domain.

At a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Convener of SNM, Reverend Solomon Semaka, particularly asked Middlebelt youths to prevail on their governors to pay their workers’ salaries and provide infrastructure and programmes to promote the wellbeing of the citizens rather than dabble into security issues.

The SNM was reacting to a statement credited to the Middlebelt Youths Forum on Tuesday calling for the sack of the Director-General of Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi for daring to raise the alarm that some elements were plotting to incite ethnoreligious crisis in the North.

While pleading with the Middlebelt youths to leave the DGSS out of their frustration, SNM, asked the youth forum to allow the DSS to do their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper