EndSARS Panel: Police demand N20m compensation for ‘murdered’ officer





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force, NPF, on Thursday, urged the Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, sitting in Abuja, to award N20 million compensation to the family of one of the officers it said was murdered in Anambra State.

Police, through its lawyer, Mr Fidelis Ogwobe, told the panel which is headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, that the late officer, Akor Ude, who was a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, was killed at Odekpe Community, when he went for a peacekeeping operation.

It alleged that there was evidence that he was murdered by members of the community.

Ogwobe told the panel that CSP Ude, who led a police team to the community, was apprehended and butchered by three persons whose identities were uncovered during investigation.

He contended that the family of the slain officer, who was their breadwinner, deserve the N20m…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper