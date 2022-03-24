Enugu govt moves to establish Second medical school in Nsukka





By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed for second reading a bill for the establishment, Functions and administration of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) at Igbo-Eno, Udenu local government area of the state.

Already, there is a College of Medical Sciences in Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, with a Teaching Hospital at Parkland, Enugu.

Leading a debate on the bill, on Thursday, the leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the establishment of SUMAS was a result of the inability of the state government to relocate Parklane Hospital to Igbo-Eno which is in the Nsukka area of the state.

Ezeugwu noted that the government considers relocating the Parklane ESUT Teaching Hospital would be tantamount to creating a problem while trying to solve another one.

The House leader argued that establishing the university would create room for more students to gain admission in medical-related courses and…





