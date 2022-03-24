FG unveils 2nd National Maize Pyramids in Kaduna





President Muhammadu Buhari

The Federal Government on Thursday unveiled the 2nd National Maize Pyramids in Kaduna.

In his keynote address at the ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari said the gesture is part of the objective of his Administration for the country to be food and nutritional secured.

President Buhari, represented by the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, said the unveiling of the pyramid would tell the good story about the Nigerian maize farmer with the support of various support programmes like the Anchor borrowers’ programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which has helped in closing the gap between supply of maize grains and its demand by domestic and industrial users.

He said the relentless efforts and support of the administration to diversify the economy through the Agricultural sector, which contributes almost 30 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), are being manifested.

He also noted that Nigeria is the largest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper