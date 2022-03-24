Only God’s intervention can save Nigeria — Gani Adams





Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams,has given reasons for the celebration of the 2022 edition of Eledumare festival, saying Olokun Festival Foundation OFF,under his leadership as the Chief Promoter, has deemed it fit to honour and appease God for counting the organization special for His glory in the last two decades.

Adams,while urging all religious leaders to celebrate God for at least,three days,stated further that it is only God’s intervention that can save Nigeria from imminent collapse,adding that the idea of celebrating Eledumare festival for 21- days came as the group’s way of appreciating God for the grace to surmount all the challenges of life.

He expressed confidence in the struggle to actualize the dream of the foundation, especially, in promoting the cultural identity of Yoruba race across the southwest and in the diaspora.

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that the benefits of celebrating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper