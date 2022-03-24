Party conventions must strengthen our democracy





BARRING any last-minute hitch, the much-anticipated elective national convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will take place in Abuja on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had already elected its party leaders at the convention of October 30, 2021.

For the APC, this convention which is for the election of its party functionaries, will be a dress rehearsal for the more contentious and momentous convention later in the year in which its presidential candidate for the 2023 election will be determined.

As a political party made up of several opposition outfits that came together in a coalition to end 16 years of PDP’s dominance of our renascent democracy, the APC has not found it easy to forge a common front.

Its tempestuous convention of 2018 which threw up Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had to end in a “consensus” arrangement forced through by the party leadership. The three co-contestants – Oserheimen Osunbor,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper