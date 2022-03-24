Promoting public sector effectiveness in challenging times





Aig-Imoukhueme,

By Etim Etim

Sustaining public sector effectiveness and enhancing the morale of public servants during economic crisis could be a very daunting task for many leaders in Africa. Faced with competing demands for resources, governments often have to perform a delicate balancing act in resource allocation among the various sectors.

The dilemma that arises in choosing whether to fund infrastructure and other visible deliverables or allocate resources to public service training is well known to our budget managers in government. But the centrality of public sector workers in the implementation of government policies and programmes is never in doubt. Some Nigerians have also recognized that civil servants must receive the required trainings, exposure, and skills upgrade to operate at optimum level. One of those Nigerians is Aigboje Aig-Imoukhude, who together with his wife, Ofovwe, established a Foundation, which amongst other activities, provides training for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper