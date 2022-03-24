Removal of Section 84 (12) from Electoral Act:  Senate, Reps head to Appeal Court





…Deletion of Section 84 (12), work in progress—Malami

Henry Umoru, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives, Wednesday, resolved to appeal the judgement, which directed the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, to delete Section 84 (12) of the newly signed Electoral Act.

This followed a deliberation on the court order at plenary in both chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja.

This came on a day the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said all the relevant agencies of government were working together to ensure compliance with the high court judgement that directed his office to delete Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

In the Senate, Senator George Sekibo and some other senators sponsored a motion on the urgent need to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, on the suit on the controversial section of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper