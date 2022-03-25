2023: Abuja agog as Umo Eno picks governorship form





.

Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

In line with the 2023 election guideline as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the leading Akwa Ibom State governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, has purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja otherwise known as the Wadatta Plaza.

The PDF National secretariat witnessed a massive gathering of enthusiastic Akwa Ibom politicians, youths and women, who sang, drummed and danced to celebrate the landmark event.

The national leadership of the Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, and top PDP leaders, who were accompanied by hundreds of supporters including National Assembly members from Akwa Ibom State, past and present Commissioners, House of Assembly members, chairmen of boards and parastatals, local government chairmen, were also at hand to register their solidarity.

The team was separately received on arrival by the PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper