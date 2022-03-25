2023: S-East women storm Abia streets, vow to install Yahaya Bello as President





Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

UMUAHIA—Thousands of women across the South Eastern part of Nigeria trooped out on the streets of Umuahia, Abia State capital, for a solidarity walk in support of the Presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who they insisted they would back with their numbers to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The walk was tagged “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello 2”.

The women, who are members of over 700 groups across key sectors, including Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, Nollywood, market women, as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, gathered under the umbrella of Women United for Yahaya Bello, WUYABEL.

They noted that Bello had demonstrated enough capacity in key areas of governance to make him the best for the job, adding that he was the only Governor in Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper