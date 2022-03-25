2023: Tambuwal, Anyim, Mohammed pick PDP’s presidential nomination forms





By Dirisu Yakubu

Bauchi State Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, Thursday, played host to the Bala Mohammed Vanguard, BMV, a political pressure group, which earlier in the day, purchased the N40 million Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the governor.

The BMV members, dressed in T-shirts and face caps bearing the image of Governor Mohammed, besieged the lodge, urging the former Federal Capital Territory, FCT, minister to accept the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from what they called the grip of leadership deficit.

In a brief address before the presentation of the forms, Director-General of BMV, Mohammed Jibo, narrated how the group had been on the trail of the governor to join the PDP Presidential race.

Also speaking, Charity Anthony, Woman Leader of the group, extolled the leadership qualities of Mohammed, explaining the reason the group picked him from the pack of 2023 Presidential aspirants.

“Today, BMV has honoured you because we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper