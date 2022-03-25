47,975 terrorists surrender to troops — DHQ





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters said, Thursday, that a total of 47,975 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East from September last year to date.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this while giving an update on military operations between March 10 and March 24 in Abuja, said the achievements of the military within the period included killing of 17 terrorists, arrest of 35, recovery of 34 AK-47 rifles, five dane guns and nine locally made guns.

He said the troops also recovered 270 rustled cows, three motorcycles and 13 bicycles used by the terrorists for movement.

According to him, while 7,000 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists from different locations surrendered, troops also rescued 27 civilians in the last two weeks.

“The surrendered terrorists have been profiled, while rescued civilians and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper