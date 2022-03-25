Avoid CAR embarrassment in Kumasi, Osimhen warns team mates





Super Eagles top striker Victor Osimhen has warned his Super Eagles team to underrate the Black Stars of Ghana in today’s World Cup play-offs at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Osimhen submitted that there are no easy games on the continent anymore and every Super Eagles player must redouble their efforts to see that the team get the right result.

“We are ready for this encounter. The players called up are ready to give their all, but the game would not be easy of course, no team is easy in Africa.

“We have been surprised by the Central African Republic and of course, we are ready for this game.

“We want to go there and get the win if possible and we know for sure that we will do everything possible to get the win and qualify for Qatar.”

