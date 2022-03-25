Borno APC Chairman, Dalori inaugurates State Exco ahead of party convention





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Ali Bukar Dalori on Wednesday inaugurated the newly elected State Executive Council, EXCO members in Maiduguri, as the party prepares ahead for its national convention slated on Saturday, 26th March in Abuja.

Inaugurating new EXCO at the Party Secretariat, Hon Dalori said, “the Borno state chapter of the APC is solidly behind the decision of the national body of the party”.

He also said Borno APC are fully behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of whoever he wants to become the National Chairman of the party.

The oath of office taking was administered on the newly re-elected Secretary, Hon Bello Ayuba and other 34 executives by Muhammadu Umaru Esq who is a staff from the state Ministry of Justice, while the Chairman has since taken his oath of office in Abuja supervised by the national leadership of the ruling APC.

