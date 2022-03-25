Imo monarch, 2 others rearraign in court over alleged defamation





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command has re-arraigned a traditional ruler, HRH Eze Peter Ezechikere Njemanze, of Amawom Autonomous Community in Owerri Municipal Council alongside two others last Wednesday before Chief Magistrate, U. Adikaibe of the Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Owerri Magisterial District, on charges bordering on alleged defamation, falsehood, conspiracy, rumour and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The two others were the Editor of a local tabloid, Emmanuel Madumere and columnist, Ikenna Onuoha, both of Announcer Express.

They were alleged to have conspired to make defamatory publication against a former member of the 2014 National Conference who is from the Njemanze dynasty, in Owerri Municipal council, Mr Bob Kay Njemanze.

The police prosecutor, Donatus Iwu, a legal officer with the State Criminal Investigation Department, had alleged that the traditional ruler and others on June 5, 2020, at Okigwe road,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper