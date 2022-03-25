‘Super Eagles’ll overrun Black Stars to qualify for Qatar’





.

A former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, says he is optimistic about the Super Eagles qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their playoff fixture with Ghana’s Black Stars.

Chukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that he was “highly hopeful” of victory for the Super Eagles at the end of the two-leg encounter.

NAN reports that the fixture begins with Friday’s game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while it will end on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“I am optimistic of the national team’s victory. I am already praying and mobilising local support for their victory,” the now-retired coach, who was with the team as an assistant coach in 1994 when it made its World Cup debut, said.

Also Read:

.Ademola Lookman finally arrives Super Eagles camp

He stated that while he was concerned that the full complement of the Nigerian squad was not around for the match he was however still full…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper