The Indulgence





Fr George Adimike

Relationships, by their nature, are informed by the principle of reciprocity and structured within the framework of mutuality. Religion typifies, embodies, and transmits the relational currency of the asymmetrical relationship between man and God.

Humans enter this relationship for identity, meaning, fulfilment and, ultimately, for salvation. We engage in this relationship with God to offset the anonymity and fatality of human existence. This relationship, therefore, provides a compass for man’s existential journey. In other words, it situates life within an appropriate matrix and context, the end of which is salvation.

Salvation, as such, is a gift of God, who saves us so that we bear witness to Him. We receive the salvific grace through the Church as the basis for our necessary response to God. In other words, Christianity takes everything as granted. Hence, there is a priority of receiving over making and the primacy of grace over merit. Within…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper