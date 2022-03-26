2023: Any plot to deny Ndigbo Presidency will fail, says Sam Ohuabunwa





Sam-Ohuabunwa

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential hopeful, Sam Ohuabunwa, Saturday, stated that any plot by some powers that be to deny Ndigbo Presidency will not come to fruition.

Ohuabunwa who stated this in Abakaliki added that he had worked harder than any other aspirant to qualify him as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

“The plot will not work. God, Himself will not sanction injustice. I am still hopeful that wise counsel will still prevail as most God-fearing Nigerians are in support of justice. They support a shift to the East and by God’s grace, it will happen.”

According to him, the insinuations that Igbo Presidential aspirants were fizzling out of their presidential race, were unfounded, stressing that he would become the nation’s President, come 2923.

He said, “It’s not true, that Igbo Presidential aspirants have lost stem and are not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper