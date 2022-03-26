2023: Vote only those with fear of God, Catholic Bishop charges Christians





Most Rev. OkeOghene Afareha, Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese

By Etop Ekanem

Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. John OkeOghene Afareha, yesterday, charged Christians to vote only those with the fear of God through their Permanent Voters Card, PVC and to be prayerful ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Afareha gave this charge during a press conference held at the Chancery office of the Bishop, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Council as part of preparation of activities of his 75 years birthday celebration and 25 years as bishop.

Speaking further, Bishop Afareha stated that as the 2023 general election approaches, it is imperative for Nigerians to pray to God for a peaceful, free and fair election that will usher in leaders with the fear of God and that will harken to the voice of the people.

On the menace of ritual killings, kidnapping, rape and other social vices, Most Rev. Afareha said that the church has not relented in her teachings against crime,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper