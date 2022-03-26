25 soldiers wounded as army truck crashes, flattens sienna bus in Calabar





By Emma Una

CALABAR- TWENTY soldiers were on Saturday evening rushed to the Nigerian Navy Hospital after a military truck conveying them crashed at the Beebosco bus stop along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar.

Four of the soldiers are in critical state while twenty one others including five females sustained various wounds with some having their eyes burst, some fractured arms and legs.

The truck which left the 34 Nigerian Arny Brigade headquartres in Calabar at about 4.00 pm was said to be heading to the Brigadier Ally Army Cantonment in Ogoja with a unit of troops headed by a major for operations duty in the northern part of Cross River State.

The truck driver according to a source, was driving under the influence of alcohol causing him to over speed and at the Beebosco bus stop he came upon a line of cars which had built up at a recently erected speed breaker and he suddenly applied breaks causing the truck to swerve to the right and crashed into a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper