Abia 2023: I’ll soon show the way — Ikpeazu





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

* Abia North insist on power shift

By Steve Oko

As the 2023 agitation for power continues to cause ripples in Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has declared that he would soon show the way on how his successor would emerge.

The Governor made the declaration while addressing stakeholders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Bende Local Government Area who visited him at the Government House Umuahia.

His words:“Ndi Bende, you have asked me to light the torch. I have bought batteries, and I will deploy the torch in a matter of days.”

The Governor recalled how his predecessors handled their transition and projected how his would go.

“I have witnessed the two transitions in this State. I was here when Governor Orji Uzor Kalu managed his transition. He showed the way, and we all followed.

“My immediate predecessor also played his part during his time and showed the way, and we all followed. The lot is on me now, and I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper