APC CONVENTION: Buhari ‘ll remain the compass of APC beyond 2023, Lawan





PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has vowed that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to provide leadership to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond 2023 after his exit from office.

Lawan has described the National Convention as a strong statement by the APC attesting to its ability to provide leadership for the country and strengthen unity amongst members within its fold.

Speaking in Abuja at the National Convention of the ruling party, Lawan said that President Buhari’s ability to sustain unity within the party against all odds, positions him favorably as the “compass” needed to give direction to the party at all times.

The President of the Senate said, “Your Excellency, Mr. President, we can compare favorably well with any other party across the world. This is because you have provided the leadership that we need.

“Let me be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper