APC: Will world’s fourth largest party hold a successful convention today?





By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

THE stage is set for the National Convention of the world’s fourth largest political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, holding at Eagle Square, Abuja, today.

With 41 million registered members, the APC only trails Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, of India (180 million); Chineese Communist Party, CCP (91.148 million); and Democratic Party of USA (48.02 million). It has more members than the Republican Party of USA (35.732 million).

Yesterday, the various committees organising the exercise were putting finishing touches to their preparations. Top leaders of the party including President Muhammadu Buhari were holding a series of meetings to ensure that things pan out well for the party tomorrow.

The party has been enmeshed in a series of leadership crises and recent raising fears that it may implode pre or post-national convention.

One of the hard nuts leaders of the party were cracking last night was the emergence of…





