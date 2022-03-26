Breaking: Buhari storms Eagle Square for APC National Convention





President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Eagle Square, venue of the 2022 National Convention of the APC.

The party has also released the list of aspirants chosen by top stakeholders. Among them are:

Abubakar Kyari (senator from Borno) as deputy national chairman (north)

Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) as deputy national chairman (south)

lyiola Omisore (Osun) as national secretary

Fetus Fuanter (Plateau) as deputy national secretary

Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger) as national vice-chairman (north-central)

Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa) national vice-chairman (north-east)

Salihu Lukman (Kaduna) as national vice-chairman (north-west)

Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo) as national vice-chairman (south-east)

Victor Giadom (Rivers) as national vice-chairman (south-south)

D.I. Kekemeke (Ondo) as national vice-chairman (south-west)

Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina) as national legal adviser

Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi) as national treasurer

Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa) as national…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper