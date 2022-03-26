Ekiti 2022: Yiaga Africa builds capacity, deploys 24 observers to 16 LGAs





.

…promises to deepen electoral integrity, enhance citizens’ participation

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Ekiti governorship election draws closer, Yiaga Africa, yesterday, disclosed of building capacity and deployment of 24 Watching the Vote, WTV, Long Term Observers, LTOs, across all 16 Local Government Areas in the State to observe and provide information on the level of preparations and other pre-election activities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, where it explained that the essence of training the observers ahead of the election was part of activities of Yiaga Africa, and that the pre-election observation will include observing efforts by election stakeholders in educating and mobilizing the voters ahead of the election.

The statement reads in part, “Ekiti Governorship elections 2022 will be the first major election to be conducted using the newly signed Electoral Act 2022 which provides an opportunity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper