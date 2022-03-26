Grace Alele-Williams dies at 89





By Jimitota Onoyume & Alemma Aliu

The First female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian University, Professor Grace Alele-Williams who was a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin died yesterday in Lagos, aged 89.

The University of Benin Public Relations Officer, Dr (Mrs) Benedicta Ehanire who confirmed her death said, “It is true, the Vice Chancellor confirmed from her daughter who confirmed that she died in Lagos this morning”(yesterday)

Reacting to her death, the apex Itsekiri body, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, IloT has described her death as a big loss to the nation. Chairman of the body, Chief Edward Ekpoko, said the late Alele Williams was also a member of the body, recalling that she was the first female Vice Chancellor of a university in Africa.

He said she was also a Chief in Warri kingdom, adding that she was the first lady to hold a PhD in mathematics in the country. “It’s a devastating news. She served Nigeria meritoriously. …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper